Crypto Randy Marsh #0
0G
@nondualnelly

i like turtles

eth
Purchase Contract

nondualnelly's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Adam Hadar #1
0G
@surfcoderepeat

Freedom. https://t.co/EB74OPcRYH + https://t.co/n2HueQC35Q + https://t.co/i7eYfSX5ls + https://t.co/FRiAMgeAJE + https://t.co/92f8l6eQd6

eth
Purchase Contract

surfcoderepeat's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
3eyedRVN #2
0G
@coinyeezy

https://t.co/dWLMTX9M3u - https://t.co/4WhGfDWOZ2 - https://t.co/sS2kkHACdb - https://t.co/Gkpu49V0XF - https://t.co/3p9hjeoIZt

eth
Purchase Contract

coinyeezy's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Naval #3
0G
@naval

Present.

eth
Purchase Contract

naval's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Ari Paul #4
0G
@AriDavidPaul

CIO of BlockTower Capital. https://t.co/K7E7qzx4sD

eth
Purchase Contract

AriDavidPaul's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Charlie Lee [LTC] #5
0G
@SatoshiLite

Also known as coblee, creator of Litecoin. Cryptocurrency Enthusiast. Ex-Director of Engineering at Coinbase.

eth
Purchase Contract

SatoshiLite's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Riccardo Spagni #6
0G
@fluffypony

Breather, Thought Follower, Cereal Intrepreneur. Director of Skullduggery at the Institute for Lemonade Studies. I do other stuff too.

eth
Purchase Contract

fluffypony's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
LIL CO฿IE #7
0G
@CryptoCobain

I am a degenerate gambling addict. This is not financial advice. I do not know what I am doing.

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoCobain's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Luke Martin #8
0G
@VentureCoinist

I chart coins and talk about crypto investment strategy. Blockchain Startup Investor and Advisor. Subscribe to #CoinChat: https://t.co/SRC7rydWgx

eth
Purchase Contract

VentureCoinist's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
mocho17 #9
0G
@cryptomocho

CRYPTO IS THE ANSWER tip jar 3Fiot8ZJt5q4dSV4jmiAXyPkvcfYNjhmVr

eth
Purchase Contract

cryptomocho's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
฿ully, esq. #10
0G
@CryptoBully

Corporate/securities attorney with an interest in cryptocurrencies. Weekend warrior trader. $BTC $DRGN $CRYPTO

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoBully's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
notsofast #11
0G
@notsofast

#bitcoin beyonder : #altcoin miner : #cryptoasset trader : economic futurist https://t.co/E9STRtRYHt

eth
Purchase Contract

notsofast's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Ad_Infinitum #12
0G
@CryptoMessiah

The embodiment of degeneracy. Professional Asshole. Trades demo accounts only. Bet more.

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoMessiah's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Crypto de' Medici #13
0G
@cryptodemedici

buy bottom. hodl. sell half on 100x @medicicrypto

eth
Purchase Contract

cryptodemedici's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Needacoin #14
0G
@needacoin

Just a dude with a twitter account. #BTFD all day. Bag holdin is my forte #altcoins $crypto #bitcoin

eth
Purchase Contract

needacoin's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Prof. Aluna Lee ⚡ #15
0G
@onemanatatime

Trading $Crypto & Blogging my Journey since 2013. #Bitcoin Entrepreneur. Co-founder @AtomSignalCom, https://t.co/oOKwl8GnpN, #EquiTrader $EQT.

eth
Purchase Contract

onemanatatime's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
฿TF%$D! #16
0G
@CryptoHustle

Full time crypto trader. *Nothing I say is meant as financial advice. Trading and crypto can be high risk. https://t.co/1Xdynf3xYM

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoHustle's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Bitfinex'ed 🔥 #17
0G
@Bitfinexed

NEW PARADIGM! Trade Carefully 15kYzB3h8ASNoJf4NyVJ4X3ub5TzcMcgBW Put #Bitfinexed in your description to avoid Anti-Spam before following.

eth
Purchase Contract

Bitfinexed's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Killer #18
0G
@K1llerWh4le

Cohost @ The Crypto Street Podcast & cryptocurrency investor. Got a milly in the bank, free willy in the fish tank. https://t.co/uOjhcFaNCo Biz inq: TCSP@protonmail.com

eth
Purchase Contract

K1llerWh4le's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Cryptopath #19
0G
@Cryptopathic

Self-employed cryptocurrency trader. No paid promotions, private groups, referral links or ICOs.

eth
Purchase Contract

Cryptopathic's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Neeraj K. Agrawal #20
0G
@NeerajKA

comms @coincenter—the cryptocurrency policy think tank | media inquiries: neeraj@coincenter.org

eth
Purchase Contract

NeerajKA's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
loomdart #21
0G
@loomdart

19 year old crypto trader/eco+ecometrics at notts tweets = financial advice I will refund all losses 110% Retweets are digs at @flyingheadofbtc

eth
Purchase Contract

loomdart's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Looposhi #22
0G
@22loops

I dump on my followers.

eth
Purchase Contract

22loops's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
[ Romano ] #23
0G
@RNR_0

21y old - Developer, Sysadmin, Trader Nov 2013, PhD in shitposting GPG:0x3F92368F0D21A206

eth
Purchase Contract

RNR_0's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
sicarious #24
0G
@Sicarious_

I trade digital currencies for a living. My tweets are not investment advice. Focused on USD growth.

eth
Purchase Contract

Sicarious_'s contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Bitcoin Dad #25
0G
@bitcoin_dad

Dad/Trader/Cryptocurrency investor

eth
Purchase Contract

bitcoin_dad's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
MISSNATOSHI 👸🏻 #26
0G
@missnatoshi

Nata / FT Crypto Hodler/ Just a 👸🏻BTFD / I❤️🌽 {Instagram/snap @ missnatoshi}

eth
Purchase Contract

missnatoshi's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Crypto Dale #27
0G
@CryptoDale

Co-Host @CryptoStreetPod. COO at The Pod. Bully’s assistant. #BullyDale2020. Certified Bullshitter. Tip your waitress.

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoDale's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Socal #28
0G
@Socal_crypto

Cryptography Enthusiast, Former Soldier, Silver Physical Cryptocoin Producer, Crypto Trader and Miner.

eth
Purchase Contract

Socal_crypto's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
฿ITLORD #29
0G
@Crypto_Bitlord

Building the worlds biggest #blockchain $CRYPTO brand. 2012-2018 trading #bitcoin #altcoins. Now it’s brands, business and services. Paid group below 👇

eth
Purchase Contract

Crypto_Bitlord's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
▲⟁ PATo PATiNYo ⟁▲ #30
0G
@CRYPTOBANGer

21 mil ฿ ÷ 7 bn 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 = 0.003 #Bitcoin

eth
Purchase Contract

CRYPTOBANGer's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Mr. ฿ackwards #31
0G
@Coin_Shark

Born in 2046, going backwards since.

eth
Purchase Contract

Coin_Shark's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Crypto Bobby #32
0G
@crypto_bobby

Enterprise tech dude. Love talking Bitcoin, Ethereum, alts. Quick with GIFs. "a *somewhat prominent* crypto voice on Twitter" - Yahoo

eth
Purchase Contract

crypto_bobby's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
YORK780© #33
0G
@Yorkyor30444439

$CRYPTO -Investor -trader -strategist -hodler -advisor - knifecatcher- bottom accumulator- Owner of YORK780 investmentgroup.

eth
Purchase Contract

Yorkyor30444439's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
™3k #34
0G
@_tm3k

[Redacted] of all markets.

eth
Purchase Contract

_tm3k's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Crypto⚡฿oss #35
0G
@LegendOfCrypto

#Altcoin Investor - #Bitcoin Collector - $BTC leverage trader at https://t.co/zA3ailUgrP

eth
Purchase Contract

LegendOfCrypto's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
The Wolf #36
0G
@WolfOfPoloniex

Fast, aggressive, professional #Cryptocurrency daytrader. Avid bull-rider. Habitual bear-hunter. Twitterverse Entertainer. $crypto #bitcoin #investing

eth
Purchase Contract

WolfOfPoloniex's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
The Don #37
0G
@DonnyCrypto

https://t.co/JJj339wJld Business Inquiries donnycrypto@protonmail.com

eth
Purchase Contract

DonnyCrypto's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Ivan S. (CryptoGat) #38
0G
@CryptoGat

Cryptocurreny Analyst || McChicken enthusiast || inquiries/business - cryptogatgemclub@gmail.com || FREE telegram channel https://t.co/XEsuUOzMR9

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoGat's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Emptybeerbottle #39
0G
@Fullbeerbottle

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency shitposting. 50% of tweets are sarcastic. Trade #altcoins at: https://t.co/UFftVISt4m 🍺

eth
Purchase Contract

Fullbeerbottle's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Nike #40
0G
@CryptoNike

#bitcoin and #cryptocurrency enthusiast. Business inquiries: cnico@protonmail.com - DMs open. Buy #altcoins: https://t.co/ScS9e4mvOS , copy trades: https://t.co/qchLfdBdyW

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoNike's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
The Crypto Dog📈 #41
0G
@TheCryptoDog

STEM PhD student/crypto-trading dog🐕 News, charts, calls, and more! Started mining #bitcoin in 2011, not a financial adviser, tweets are not financial advice.

eth
Purchase Contract

TheCryptoDog's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Zissou™ #42
0G
@ZeusZissou

The Life Cryptographic with Zeus Zissou Cryptocurrency Connoisseur, Daytrader & Analyst | https://t.co/R6wT9GNRKO | zissou@usc.group

eth
Purchase Contract

ZeusZissou's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Crypto Bulldog #43
0G
@CryptoBulld0g

Blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiast. Saving cryptocurrencies for a world tour with a RV. Hodl!

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoBulld0g's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
CryptoCred #44
0G
@CryptoCred

$Crypto technical analyst. Charts and TA lessons. Tweets aren't financial/investment advice. Business: cryptocreddy@gmail.com

eth
Purchase Contract

CryptoCred's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10
Erez #45
0G
@Erez7770

כלכלה, טכנולוגיה, קריפטו

eth
Purchase Contract

Erez7770's contract

If someone decides to snatch the contract away from you, you will be paid 2 times the current price in ETH

share
Tx: 10